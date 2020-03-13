NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

NCSM has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of NCS Multistage in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCSM opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 5.09. NCS Multistage has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.12 million. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 15.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NCS Multistage will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NCS Multistage stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,264,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,383 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 4.84% of NCS Multistage worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

