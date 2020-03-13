Needham & Company LLC Cuts Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) Price Target to $12.00

Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 95.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Phoenix Tree in a research note on Monday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LIZI stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. Phoenix Tree has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29).

Phoenix Tree Company Profile

Lizhi Inc operates as an online UGC audio community in the People's Republic of China. It operates an interactive audio entertainment and online audio platform, as well as offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

