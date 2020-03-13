Neil H. Shah Purchases 13,000 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) COO Neil H. Shah purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 471,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,757.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.32. 1,200,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,145. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $237.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $132.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 57.73%.

HT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

