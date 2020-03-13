NEM (XEM) Trading Down 34.6% This Week

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. NEM has a market cap of $320.90 million and $26.47 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEM has traded down 34.6% against the dollar. One NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0357 or 0.00000644 BTC on exchanges including BTC Trade UA, Bitbns, Coinsuper and Exrates.

NEM Coin Profile

NEM (XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official website is nem.io.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, BTC-Alpha, Zaif, BTC Trade UA, Crex24, Cryptopia, Coinbe, Upbit, Bitbns, Kuna, OKEx, Kryptono, Huobi, OpenLedger DEX, Indodax, LiteBit.eu, Liquid, Bithumb, CoinTiger, Poloniex, Iquant, Coinsuper, YoBit, B2BX, Koineks, Cryptomate, HitBTC, Binance, Bittrex, COSS and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

