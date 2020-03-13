Neo (NEO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $610.54 Million

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Neo has a market capitalization of $437.86 million and approximately $610.54 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be purchased for about $6.21 or 0.00112146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bitbns, Liquid and TDAX. Over the last week, Neo has traded 49.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.49 or 0.02230981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00199273 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 202.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00043636 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00025724 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neo is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Ovis, Cobinhood, BitMart, Coinnest, Bittrex, CoinEgg, OTCBTC, Switcheo Network, COSS, Gate.io, Cryptopia, Huobi, Binance, Bitinka, Allcoin, Tidebit, ZB.COM, Upbit, CoinBene, OKEx, TDAX, CoinEx, Liquid, BCEX, BitForex, BigONE, Livecoin, Kucoin, Exrates, Coinsuper, Koinex, HitBTC, Bitbns, Coinrail, LBank, Bitfinex and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

