NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Short Interest Down 15.4% in February

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $66,660.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of NetGear by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NetGear by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in NetGear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in NetGear by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 36,145 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NetGear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,799,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTGR stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $18.62. The stock had a trading volume of 642,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.81. NetGear has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $36.87.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $252.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 million. NetGear had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. NetGear’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetGear will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTGR. BWS Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on shares of NetGear in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetGear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

