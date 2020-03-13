NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 64,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NetSol Technologies stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.55. 191,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,388. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $8.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.38.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. Analysts predict that NetSol Technologies will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTWK. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 24,123.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 24,123 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of NetSol Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetSol Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NetSol Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

