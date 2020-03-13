Neutral Dollar Trading Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (NUSD)

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Neutral Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00020672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and KuCoin. During the last seven days, Neutral Dollar has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neutral Dollar has a total market cap of $84,431.58 and $7,849.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00052132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00494977 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.43 or 0.04876899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00039163 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00057534 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006741 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00017437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019657 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Token Profile

Neutral Dollar is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 94,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io. Neutral Dollar ‘s official website is neutralproject.com. Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject.

Neutral Dollar Token Trading

Neutral Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutral Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

