Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $63.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextera Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.15.

Get Nextera Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEP traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.31. 1,180,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.64. Nextera Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $61.87.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.20 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. Nextera Energy Partners’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nextera Energy Partners will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEP. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 887 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.