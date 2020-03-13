NextEra Energy’s (NEE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $269.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.93.

NYSE:NEE opened at $208.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $187.29 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total value of $3,555,989.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,555.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,465 shares of company stock valued at $13,095,996. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,651,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

