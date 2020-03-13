Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,249,357 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 825,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 96,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. New Street Research raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -261,000.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.17. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $6.42.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

