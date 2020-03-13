Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,581 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.7% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $297,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,414,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,254,650,000 after buying an additional 17,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 target price (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $108.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,785.00. 8,780,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,212,391. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,672.00 and a one year high of $2,185.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,986.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,840.10. The stock has a market cap of $888.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

