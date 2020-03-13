Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,904 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $37,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $6,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,706 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,461. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.75. The company had a trading volume of 30,088,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,758,066. The firm has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

