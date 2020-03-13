Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 26,995 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,567,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,995 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.8% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $86,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,422,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,505,000 after buying an additional 1,272,545 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,612,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,284,000 after buying an additional 175,141 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,806,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,234,000 after buying an additional 593,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,325,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,018,000 after buying an additional 445,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.47. 33,685,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,784,329. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average is $55.09. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.83%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,316 shares of company stock worth $14,579,640 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on KO shares. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.12.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

