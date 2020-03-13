Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 792,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,200 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp makes up about 0.9% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.50% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $96,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,180,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter worth $81,177,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Macquarie lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

EDU traded up $5.22 on Friday, hitting $122.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,887,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,082. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.25. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

