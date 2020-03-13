Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 11,889 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $39,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $6.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.37. The company had a trading volume of 21,854,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,813,263. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.65. The company has a market capitalization of $123.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

