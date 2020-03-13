Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,638 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $45,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,171,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,961,000 after purchasing an additional 164,749 shares during the last quarter. Markston International LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 92,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 77,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded up $7.25 on Friday, reaching $79.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,013,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,813,243. The firm has a market cap of $118.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.20.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Cfra increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

