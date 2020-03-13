Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 759,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,760 shares during the period. TE Connectivity comprises about 0.7% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.23% of TE Connectivity worth $72,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 575.4% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 54.8% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on TE Connectivity from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.42.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TEL stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,738,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. TE Connectivity Ltd has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.63 and its 200 day moving average is $92.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

