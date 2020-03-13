Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,812 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 69,733 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $54,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357 in the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $21.05 on Friday, hitting $336.30. 9,445,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,482,091. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $365.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.57 billion, a PE ratio of 81.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $393.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.78.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

