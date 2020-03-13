Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $39,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. New Street Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.16.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,160 shares of company stock worth $9,614,037. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $24.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,826,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,575,620. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $147.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.97.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

