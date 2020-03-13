Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $40.37 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,411 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $40,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Standpoint Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.76.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $7.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,713,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,329. The company has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.