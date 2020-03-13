Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $96.25 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 91,441 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.9% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $96,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.12. 79,741,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,582,154. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 11,629 shares of company stock valued at $573,995. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.19.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.