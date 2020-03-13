Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,613 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,172 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $32,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,633 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,588,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,292,000 after buying an additional 20,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.20.

Shares of COST traded up $22.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,046,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,116. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $232.95 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The stock has a market cap of $131.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

