Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 111,434 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 111,434 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $44,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819,241 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,496 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Pfizer by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,019,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,282 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $89,666,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,055,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,036 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.71. 57,438,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,249,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.