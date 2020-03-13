Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 14,719 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 14,719 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $66,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $15.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.83. The stock had a trading volume of 19,942,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,027,516. The firm has a market cap of $325.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $151.54 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.63 and its 200 day moving average is $186.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on V shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.27.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

