Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,639,211 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,547,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,639,211 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.7% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $74,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $857,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176,828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $625,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,406 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $185,636,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,846,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $568,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.

Shares of CSCO traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.64. The stock had a trading volume of 53,838,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,830,804. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.57.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

