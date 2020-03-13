Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. 3M comprises about 0.9% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of 3M worth $99,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,399,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $246,818,000 after purchasing an additional 86,221 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 85,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,000,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of 3M by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 172,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,437,000 after buying an additional 58,847 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $1,071,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $2,293,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $8.10 on Friday, reaching $141.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,578,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,708. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $130.34 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

