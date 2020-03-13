Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 1.14

Headlines about Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Noodles & Co earned a news impact score of 1.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Noodles & Co from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

NDLS traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 713,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,114. The company has a market capitalization of $220.83 million, a PE ratio of 188.67, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.18. Noodles & Co has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. Noodles & Co had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 16.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Co will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

