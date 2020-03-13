Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Raised by Lodge Hill Capital LLC

Lodge Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 7.9% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Norfolk Southern worth $29,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC traded up $8.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.09. 300,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,399. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $129.24 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.61 and its 200-day moving average is $189.95.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.65.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

