Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Citigroup

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $110.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.84% from the company’s current price.

NTRS has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $63.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,395,000 after buying an additional 82,246 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,618,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,543,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,659,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,104,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,371,000 after buying an additional 89,739 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

