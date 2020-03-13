Northland Securities Downgrades Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) to Market Perform

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) was downgraded by Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered Lonestar Resources US from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lowered Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.92.

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LONE traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. 7,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,128. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 million, a P/E ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.07. Lonestar Resources US has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LONE. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,430,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 1,082,522 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,917,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 696,717 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,507,613 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 68,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 965,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 44,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.