Northland Securities Downgrades SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) to Market Perform

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNDE. ValuEngine cut SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

SNDE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,961 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About SUNDANCE ENERGY/S

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

