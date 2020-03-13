Northland Securities Upgrades Teradyne (NYSE:TER) to “Outperform”

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TER. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.62.

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $49.83 on Friday. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $38.84 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.78 and a 200 day moving average of $63.39.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,852,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $525,109.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,159. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,807,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,201,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,555,000 after buying an additional 458,103 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,074,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,922,000 after buying an additional 1,176,926 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,417,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,018,000 after buying an additional 83,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,819,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,320,000 after buying an additional 4,601,220 shares in the last quarter.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

