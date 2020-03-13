Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,784 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $45,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. State Street Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,209,000 after purchasing an additional 272,208 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,536,000 after purchasing an additional 115,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,678,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,520,000 after purchasing an additional 112,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $12.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,006,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,437,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $163.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.59 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.49.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cfra raised their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.42.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

