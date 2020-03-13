NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $73.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.30% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

NYSE:NWE opened at $61.71 on Friday. NorthWestern has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.43.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $328.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $248,674.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $246,977.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,226.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,265 shares of company stock valued at $653,731 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,274,000 after buying an additional 35,577 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 28,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,114 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 43.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

