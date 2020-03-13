NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of NuCana from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NuCana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of NuCana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in NuCana by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,629,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after acquiring an additional 585,689 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NuCana during the third quarter worth about $3,819,000. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,620,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,785,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,163,000. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NCNA opened at $5.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $204.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.94. NuCana has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $19.28.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($24.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.20) by ($7.80). On average, equities analysts anticipate that NuCana will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

