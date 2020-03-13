Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 721,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 233,211 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.24% of Nucor worth $40,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,331,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,095,614,000 after buying an additional 667,963 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,336,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,437,000 after buying an additional 729,556 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,154,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,245,000 after buying an additional 369,070 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,532,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,276,000 after buying an additional 40,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,400,000 after buying an additional 417,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.84. 4,387,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,214. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.54. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $61.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Nucor from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

