NWK Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,000. ServiceNow comprises approximately 3.6% of NWK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,225,000 after acquiring an additional 25,826 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 328,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.74.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total transaction of $6,678,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,218.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total transaction of $472,573.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,700,037.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,104 shares of company stock worth $30,796,087. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $25.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.67. 3,038,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,188. The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 90.75, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.32. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $362.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $332.16 and a 200 day moving average of $284.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

