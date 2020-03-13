NWK Group Inc. Buys Shares of 34,183 Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 34,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000. Incyte makes up 2.5% of NWK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 37,897 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 617.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,843.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 477,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after buying an additional 327,456 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INCY traded up $5.82 on Friday, hitting $73.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,543,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,661. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.34. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $67.93 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.13 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

INCY has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.65.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total value of $229,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $631,825. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

