NWK Group Inc. Buys Shares of 41,980 D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,980 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000. D. R. Horton comprises 1.8% of NWK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.30. 7,475,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,554,712. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,110 shares of company stock worth $788,887. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.81.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

