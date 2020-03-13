NWK Group Inc. Makes New $2.78 Million Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,546 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000. Facebook makes up 2.3% of NWK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,133 shares of company stock worth $17,414,246. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $15.81 on Friday, reaching $170.28. 34,981,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,559,030. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.34 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $485.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.68 and a 200-day moving average of $197.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

