NWK Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,166,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,167,000 after acquiring an additional 180,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.02. 2,416,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,774. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average of $39.88. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.48 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $85,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,775 shares of company stock worth $1,636,688. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIEN. Morgan Stanley raised Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.16.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.