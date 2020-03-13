NWK Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,344 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $572,518.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,257.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $165,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,836. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,148,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,947. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.55. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $120.38 and a 52 week high of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.85.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

