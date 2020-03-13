NWK Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,384 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000. Workday accounts for about 1.7% of NWK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 116,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 100,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50,732 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,088,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Workday by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $6.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.76. 3,802,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,550. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $125.04 and a fifty-two week high of $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.70.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.40.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 210 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $37,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 5,290 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $848,145.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,766 shares of company stock valued at $55,763,534. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.