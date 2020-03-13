NWK Group Inc. Takes $4.88 Million Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,810 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,000. Adobe accounts for 4.0% of NWK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Change Path LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $19,589,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,672,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,982 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.60.

Shares of ADBE traded up $50.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $335.50. 8,922,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,815,686. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $252.03 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.34 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $355.88 and a 200-day moving average of $312.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total value of $970,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 42,806 shares in the company, valued at $13,850,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

