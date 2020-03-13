NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) President Jason T. Serrano Acquires 60,000 Shares

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) President Jason T. Serrano acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 412,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,531.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYMT stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 15,526,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,542,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a quick ratio of 118.84 and a current ratio of 118.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.82. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $6.47.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 23.67%. On average, analysts forecast that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,327,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,698,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,039,000 after buying an additional 508,658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,208,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,992,000 after buying an additional 373,799 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,351,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,417,000 after buying an additional 229,237 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 906,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,646,000 after buying an additional 138,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

NYMT has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub upgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.25 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NY MTG TR INC/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

