NY MTG TR INC/SH (NYMT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

2/29/2020 – NY MTG TR INC/SH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

2/26/2020 – NY MTG TR INC/SH had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – NY MTG TR INC/SH had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2020 – NY MTG TR INC/SH was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2020 – NY MTG TR INC/SH is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – NY MTG TR INC/SH was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/29/2020 – NY MTG TR INC/SH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

1/14/2020 – NY MTG TR INC/SH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a quick ratio of 118.84 and a current ratio of 118.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.82.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, analysts predict that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other NY MTG TR INC/SH news, CFO Kristine Rimando Nario-Eng purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,307.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Mumma purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,967.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

