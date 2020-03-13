Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Short Interest Down 15.7% in February

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the February 13th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE ODC traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $30.87. The stock had a trading volume of 29,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,362. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $234.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average of $34.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

