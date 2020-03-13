OKB (OKB) Price Reaches $3.15 on Major Exchanges

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. In the last seven days, OKB has traded 42.8% lower against the dollar. OKB has a total market capitalization of $188.80 million and approximately $278.35 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB token can currently be bought for about $3.15 or 0.00057102 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00049739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00488800 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $252.60 or 0.04583861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00036628 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006377 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00015334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018303 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00019315 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com.

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

