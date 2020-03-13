On.Live Hits 24 Hour Volume of $302.00 (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One On.Live token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Ethfinex. On.Live has a market capitalization of $163,649.26 and $302.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, On.Live has traded down 39.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get On.Live alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00049103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00503704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.33 or 0.04476247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00036137 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00056071 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006364 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00015902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018037 BTC.

On.Live Profile

ONL is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. On.Live’s official website is on.live.

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.